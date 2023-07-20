Military High Command activates ‘war mode’, arrests 72 terrorists collaborators

…Troops Eliminate 23 Terrorists/Bandits

…Rescue 37 Kidnapped Civilians

…Recover N3.525million cash, 125,000 CFA and 60 GHA Cedis

…Destroy 22 Illegal Refinery Sites.

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday that the current leadership of the armed forces of Nigeria has activated troops into ‘War Mode’ to counter the threats of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and economic sabotage being perpetrated against Nigerians.

Consequently, in the last one week, troops neutralized 23 terrorists, bandits and IPOB militants, rescued 17 kidnapped civilians and arrested 32 criminal elements including terrorist’s collaborators, logistics supplies, oil vandals and IPOB militants.

Making this known at a briefing on Thursday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba said a total of N3.525million cash, 125,000 CFA and 60 GHA Cedis were also recovered from the criminal elements after the various operations by troops and handed over to appropriate investigation authorities.

Throwing more light on the operations, Major Gen Buba said, “ In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai recovered 7 AK 47 rifles, 2 FN rifles, one 36 hand grenade, 100 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo, 2 mobile phones, 2 Cow, food stuffs, condiment, one cart and the sum of Two Million One Hundred and Four Thousand Naira (N2,104, 000.00) only. Troops equally neutralized 6 terrorists and arrested 8 suspected terrorists’ collaborators.

“The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted air reconnaissance and intelligence at terrorist’ hideouts in Hyawa in Borno State. The location was active with terrorist’s activities, acquired and subsequently attacked with bombs. After action review revealed that many of the terrorists were neutralized and their structures destroyed.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized 9 bandits and arrested 10 suspects while rescuing 9 kidnapped civilians. Troops recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 1 fabricated pistol, 1 locally made pistol, 1 Pump action ammo, 14 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 motorcycle, cartridge, 1 mobile phone, machete, axe, fake Nigerian Police ID card and the sum of N35,000.00 only.

“In the North West, following a tip off, troops at FOB Danjigba arrested one suspected terrorist collaborator tasked by a notorious terrorist kingpin Nagala Jabbi to move livestock from Magami general area to Danjibga Cattle Market in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Troops recovered the sum of One million One Hundred and Four Thousand Naira (N1, 104,000) only.

“The Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji acting on confirmatory ISR that a terrorists enclave was uncovered, conducted air interdiction at Babban Gida in Kankara and Sola in Jibia Local Government Areas. The targets were acquired and successfully engaged with rockets dislodging the terrorists.

“Troops of operation Whirl Punch neutralized 9 terrorists and recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1 Dane gun, 5 motorcycles, 2 phones and 322 livestock.

“Troops also arrested 15 suspected criminals and rescued 20 kidnapped civilians.

“In the Niger Delta, troops of operation Delta Safe discovered and destroyed 23 illegal refining sites, 15 wooden boats, 34 storage tanks, 96 ovens and 16 dugout pits.

“Troops equally recovered 367,200 litres of crude oil, 27,150 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 220 assorted rounds of ammunitions, 6 calibers of weapons, 3 vehicles and 10 motorcycles.

Troops also arrested 25 suspected economic saboteurs while a total of 60 suspected criminals were apprehended within the period and an estimated sum of two hundred and two million seven hundred and eighty-eight thousand three hundred naira (N202, 788,300.00) worth of stolen crude oil products was denied oil thieves.

On the intercepted oil vessel, MT Tura II, the DMO said, “Troops destroyed vessel involved in the crude oil theft in accordance with the extant law for operations against oil theft. The vessel, reportedly owned by Holab Maritime Services Limited has a tank capacity of 800,000 litres. The vessel was previously named Ali Rita Bey.

He said, “Close inspection on the vessel revealed that only two compartments were partially filled with about 150 metric tonnes which is approximately 178,000 litres. This quantity is less than a quarter of the vessel. The vessel upon arrest was moved to Oporoza in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The voyage of the vessel revealed that it originated from Lagos and was heading to Republic of Cameroon as its destination. The vessel Captain admitted to having been engaged in same illegal activities for over four years.

“On 11 July 23, the vessel was destroyed in accordance with extant operating procedure that stipulates instant destruction of any vehicle, vessel or equipment linked with crude oil theft.”

“The Air Component of Operation Delta Safe also conducted air interdiction missions at Samkri and Elem Kalabari, respectively. Overhead the locations, the active illegal refining sites were engaged with rockets and some equipment were destroyed.

“In the course of operations, troops recovered 367,200 litres of crude oil, 27,150 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 550 assorted rounds of ammunition, 12 calibers of weapons, 7 empty magazines, 17 cutlasses, 3 vehicles, 19 motorcycles and 1 dagger.”

“In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka neutralized 1 criminal and apprehended 12 suspects. Troops also recovered 1 AK47 rifle, 4 pump action gun, Dane gun, 86 live cartridges. Troops also arrested suspects and rescued abducted civilians who have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.