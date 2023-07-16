Methodist Prelate urges FG to revive ailing industries, not palliative

…calls for state police to curb incessant killings

By Chinedu Adonu

The Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Oliver Ali Aba, has urged the Federal Government, FG, to revive all the ailing industries in the country to create employment for teaming youths instead of sharing N8,000 as palliative to families.

The Prelate made this call in a Communique issued at the end of 40th annual council of Bishops of Methodist Church, Nigeria with a theme, “Contending for the faith” held at Wesley Cathedral, Uwani, Enugu.

He also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to depart from the style of previous administrations who believes in sharing N5,000 to some individuals that were not known.

“I want to believe strongly that he new Nigeria, he knows the problem of our country, Nigeria. Nigeria is too large to be govern with petty style. What can that money do to Nigeria today and tomorrow.

“I think what the federal government should do was to depart a little from the previous regime who believe in sharing N5,000 to some individual which we do not know. They told us that they were fighting corruption but indirectly creating corruption which I want the present administration to depart from it.

“All we need is for federal government to look for enough money and revive all the ailing industries. like if you go to Northern part, particularly Kano State, we have a lot of textile Industries which are now dead. Let them revive it to create employment for our teaming youths and I want to assure you that it will help rather than given a family N8,000. I believe in a general believe which says, “don’t give me a fish but teach me how to catch the fish and I will not come back to you for fish,” he said.

Congratulating President Tinubu on his inauguration, they urged him to create state police so as to reduce the spate of the incessant killings of harmless Nigerians by the alleged insurgents, militants and terrorists.

While acknowledging hitches, alleged discrepancies and complaints about the 2023 General elections, salute the courage of aggrieved contestants in the elections who have chosen the way of Peace by going to the Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the process and called on the Judiciary to objectively look at the merits of each case in her decision-making process.

Part of the Communique reads,

“That the theme for the 2023 Annual Council of Bishops was timely, precise, and apt considering the potential danger that the presence of false prophets, teachers and their strange doctrines pose to the Church and society in contemporary times.

“The Council in session, therefore, calls on all Christians, particularly, Methodist faithful to rise up to the challenge of defending the faith of the Church in times of need. Members are enjoined to devote more time to the study of the Scripture and prayers so as to be properly armed for the battle of defending the Faith, noting that authentic faith often reflects in Christ-like behaviour will be upheld.

“The Council, consequently, prays that God creates in the hearts of all Christian people the anxious spirit that burns with the great desire to defend the Faith that was once delivered to the Church by the Apostles, and also calls on the Faith Community to wake up from her The dogmatic slumber in defense of the Faith in times of need.

“Council in Session congratulates His Eminence, Dr Oliver Ali Aba JP, on his election and successful investiture as Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, and assures him of her unflinching support and loyalty as he leads the Methodist people in Nigeria and beyond.

“Further, Council in session congratulates the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his successful inauguration and the smooth take off of the new Administration, and urges him to be magnanimous in victory and initiate a clear- cut process of healing the wounds in the hearts of many Nigerians through a sincere process of reconciliation, national unity and integration.

“On the other hand, Council congratulates the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Barr. Peter Mbah on his election and inauguration and consequently advices him to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people. Council also notes with concern the spate of insecurity in the entire country, particularly, in the Eastern region; and calls on the three tiers of Government to find a lasting solution to it so that the people can go about their businesses peacefully.

“However, Council frowns at the current spate of moral decadence and the decline in the moral and ethical values of our contemporary society as expressed in digital and cyber crimes amongst other ills: and decried it as an existential threat to our “Africaness.” Consequently, the Council in session calls for National Ethical Renewal; so as to restore and revive our cherished and age-long ethical principles and values.

“Furthermore, the Bishops in Council acknowledge the various efforts of the Federal Government in her attempt to curb the various violent crises across the Country that have maimed and sent many Nigerians to their early graves; and calls on the government at the centre to be more proactive in handling the issue. Consequently, the Council enjoins the government to look into the idea of the formation of State Police so as to reduce the spate of the incessant killings of harmless Nigerians by the alleged insurgents, militants and terrorists.

“On the current wave of hardship and the rate of unemployment amongst our teaming youths, which have resulted in many of the young people dying on the high seas and the deserts in their attempts to cross over to Europe and other parts of the world in desires for greener pasture; Council calls on the three tiers of Government to frontally confront the issue and create a conducive environment for job creation and employment opportunities.

“Lastly, the Bishops in Council while applauding the decision of the Federal Government on the removal of the petroleum products subsidy, admonishes the Government to develop a heart of milk-like kindness by putting up some implementable palliatives so as to reduce the current hardship of the ordinary Nigerians,”.