Messi scores twice as Inter Miami cruises to another victory

By Ayobami Okerinde

Lionel Messi, has scored twice to set up another on his Inter Miami first start against Atlanta United.

Messi scored a sublime freekick late into the game on his debut against Cruz Azul to give his side a 2-1 win, their first in over five games.

In his first start for the club, he scored twice and provided one assist in the 4-0 win over Atlanta United at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. His former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquet, also started the game.

Messi scored in the 8th and 22nd minutes to give Inter Miami a 2-0 lead. Robert Taylor added the third goal to give the team a 3-0 lead at halftime.

He provided his first assist for Taylor in the 53rd minute to give the side their second win in a row.

Robbie Robinson replaced him in the 78th minute to a standing ovation from the crowd, with Diddy, DJ Khaled, and Camila Cabello in attendance.