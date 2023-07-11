Home » News » Mercy city sacks two staff over alleged infractions
July 11, 2023

Mercy city sacks two staff over alleged infractions

By Jimitota Onoyume

Christ Mercy Land deliverance ministry, aka Mercy city , in Warri , Delta state   has sacked two of its staffers over alleged infractions.

In a statement made available to Vanguard , the church said it  had zero tolerance for any actions by any of its staffers that run  fowl of the laws of the country and the constitution of the church.

“The mission disclaims any conduct of her staff especially the two persons , that is contrary to the aim and objectives of the ministry (Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry”.

