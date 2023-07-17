MentorsDome empowers 100 brilliant students with scholarships

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — MentorsDome, a non-profit high school mentorship organization, has unveiled plan to offer scholarships to 100 financially disadvantaged, yet academically strong students from JSS 3 to SS 3 across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

During a press conference in Abuja, Prince Segun Eyitayo, co-founder of MentorsDome, expressed the purpose of the initiative.

“This initiative aims to encourage brilliant but indigent individuals,” he stated.

Additionally, Eyitayo emphasized the significant impact of mentorship, stressing the necessity of providing guidance and support to young people to help them discover their strengths, interests, and potential.

He explained that the scholarship programme is specifically designed to fulfill this objective.

“We believe that without mentorship, there wouldn’t be Apple computers, many of our artists, and industry leaders,” the MentorsDome co-founder said

Furthermore, Eyitayo highlighted the importance of successful adults volunteering as mentors to young adults, as it serves as a means to steer them away from harmful habits.

He specifically addressed societal issues such as cybercrime and drug abuse, emphasizing that effective mentorship can help mitigate these problems.

Transitioning into the specifics of the scholarship, it was revealed during the press conference that the program is open to all students from JSS 3 to SS 3 who demonstrate academic prowess but face financial constraints.

MentorsDome intends to extend this form of support to deserving candidates throughout the country, regardless of their geopolitical zone.

“We firmly believe that access to quality education and mentorship are powerful tools for young people to achieve their goals and make a positive difference in their communities,” Eyitayo stated, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to nurturing the future leaders of the country.

The scholarship initiative is just one of the many ways MentorsDome is supporting young people on their journey to success.

Those interested in obtaining further details about MentorsDome and the scholarship program are encouraged to seek more information online through the organisation’s official platforms.