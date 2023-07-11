MEND backs Amgbare for Niger Delta Affairs Minister

By Etop Ekanem

Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, MEND, says President Bola Tinubu should go beyond political patronage and appoint a tested and trusted person to work with him as Niger Delta Minister.

MEND spokesman, Jomo Gbomo, in a statement said: “The personage of Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, which we recommend, fits the picture of a person President Tinubu should consider as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, having regard for the need to keep the peace for socio-economic development of the region.

“We remain committed to the development/emancipation of the Niger Delta and reminds that giving political direction constitutes an option in our determination to emancipate the oil rich region,” Gbomo said in the statement.

“Prince Ebitimi Amgbare aligns with the political trajectory of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the days of ACN, where he was once a governorship aspirant. T

“Today as Bayelsa State Coordinator of the Tinubu Support Organisation, Amgbare is a core loyalist who has served the growth of the APC in the state.

“We recommend Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, a retired naval officer because he has demonstrated capacity to address youths challenges as former Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youths and Sports even as his skills for addressing logistics concerns have been properly honed as former DG, Bayelsa State Transport Company.”