July 6, 2023

Memphis Depay, DJ Cuppy link up in Ghana

Memphis Depay, DJ Cuppy link up in Ghana

Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay and popular disc jockey producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy have both linked up in Ghana.

Following a tough La Liga season for Atletico Madrid, Depay is back in Ghana to unwind ahead of the new season.

Cuppy took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the link up with Depay.

She wrote, “VIP Ghananian mosquitos are getting ready for a lit party tonight LOL 😭

“On a serious note, I have a lot of love for diaspora like Memphis who take the time to return and visit to learn about their African heritage and ancestry… It’s a superpower to be connect with your roots.”

