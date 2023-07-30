Memphis, Carrasco on target as Atletico Madrid defeat Man City 2-1 in pre-season friendly

Memphis Depay and Yannick Carrasco were on target on Sunday as Atletico Madrid secured a 2-1 friendly win for Atletico Madrid over Manchester City.

City launched into the game with intensity, making most of the running in a high-tempo first half.

They could, however, had gotten punished but for Alvaro Morata and Thomas Lemar who spurned the best two chances for Atleti.

Kyle Walker rattled the crossbar from distance and substitute Mateo Kovacic went close before Atletico’s wholesale changes paid dividends as Memphis and Carrasco thumped home fabulous finishes from distance.

Ruben Dias headed home a late Sergio Gomez corner but Pep Guardiola’s treble-winners were unable to find an equaliser ahead of next weekend’s Community Shield showdown with Arsenal.