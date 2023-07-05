Meet first female Police Commissioner as Ebun Adelesi resumes in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The first Female Commissioner of Police, Mrs Ebunoluwa Rotimi Adelesi, has assumed duties in Kwara state.

Adelesi took over from the former Commissioner of Police, who was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Paul Odama.

According to the press statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, Adelesi hails from Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The statement added that “She was appointed to the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“She has worked in several police commands and formations within and outside the country, where she held several command positions at various times.”

Concerning her education background the statement stated that “CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, attended Federal Government College Kaduna for her O’ Levels and A’ Levels Certificates.

“She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo). She also holds an Advanced Diploma in Strategic Security and Infrastructure Protection from the University of Lagos.”

Career

Pertaining to her career the statement stated that “She had served in various challenging capacities across many states of the federation; she was on a United Nations peacekeeping mission to Liberia and Dafur.

“She has presented conference papers at the United Nations-sponsored conference, mainly for women in peacekeeping missions in Mogadishu, Somalia — “Better the balance, better the world”.

“In the course of her service to the country, the Commissioner of Police held several positions, including that of Divisional Crime Officer at Sabongeri Police Station, Katsina.

“Divisional Crime Officer, GRA Police Station, Katsina and Mokola police station, Ibadan Officer in charge of confidential registry, Ibadan; Command Provost Marshal, Ibadan; Divisional Traffic Officer Eleyele, Ibadan; Matron, Police Training School, Ibadan; Officer in charge of research and planning; and Officer in charge of the anti-human trafficking department, all in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“Adelesi was Commandant, Police Training School, Eleyele Ibadan, and a Second-in-Command, Area Command, Agodi Ibadan, all in Oyo State between 1991 and 2009.

“She also served as commandant of the Police Girls Secondary School in Shanono, Kano State. Pioneer Commandant, Police Secondary School, Ukana, Akwa-Ibom State; Pioneer Commandant, Comprehensive Secondary School, Port-Harcout, Rivers State; and Officer in Charge General Investigation, Rivers State Police Command.

“She held the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration, Imo State Police Command;

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Administration), Ogun State Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Osun State Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Police Cooperative, Lagos, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Kwara State, and Commissioner of Police, General Investigation Force Criminal Intelligence Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, before her current posting as the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State.

“CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi attended the following courses: Advance Detective Course,Staff College, Jos; Intermediate Leadership Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos; United Nations Police Commanders Course at the Swedish Armed Forces International Center (Sweden), Stockholm, Sweden; Senior Leadership Command Course, Jos.

“CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) USA and a Fellow of the Institute of Security, Nigeria (FISN).

“She is a no-nonsense and highly disciplined personality. A mother and wife, her hobbies include traveling, reading, jogging, and writing.

“Adelesi is a hardworking and detribalised professional officer, who is ready to give her all to ensure that the harmony and peace that Kwara State is known for are not in any manner truncated,” the statement concluded.