Medical tourism, brain drain affecting dentistry in Nigeria – Amy Shumbusho

As Smile360 clinches NHEA award for 7th year

By Chioma Obinna

Founder of Smile360 Dental Specialist Clinic, Dr Amy Shumbusho has raised the alarm over the impact of the current trends of medical tourism and brain drain on dentistry in Nigeria, lamenting that many skilled dental professionals were leaving the country, resulting in the dearth of competent practitioners.

Shumbusho spoke as Smile360 clinched the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, in recognition of its exceptional dental services for the 7th year.

Shumbusho in a virtual chat with journalists stated that the current situation in the health sectoris significantlyy impacting the quality and accessibility of dental care in Nigeria.

According to her: “The government and other stakeholders must create an enabling environment encouraging dental professionals to stay in the country and attract those who left to return.”

She stressed the need for competitive salaries and benefits, improved working conditions, and more opportunities for professional growth and development.

Shumbusho also said to promote local patronage of dental care and curb medical tourism, the government can invest in the infrastructure and resources necessary to provide high-quality dental care within the country.

“This includes improving dental facilities, ensuring the availability of modern equipment, and promoting the continuing education and training of dental professionals,” she outlined.

Speaking on the just-concluded NHEA award in Lagos, elated Shumbusho, said the prestigious recognition was a testament to their unwavering dedication to excellence and mission to provide patients with the highest quality dental care.

Shumbusho said their consistent recognition by NHEA further underscores their efforts and motivates them to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in dentistry.

The annual NHEA award recognises outstanding achievements and innovation within the healthcare sector, highlighting the efforts of organisations that have significantly contributed to healthcare service delivery in Nigeria.

She said: “We prioritise patient comfort and convenience by offering a wide range of services under one roof, while our facilities provide a sense of serenity & a physical ambiance which helps relax and soothe our patients by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and technology.”

She said the award will inspire Smile360 to continuously improve its services, invest in the latest technologies, and further enhance the patient experience.

Continuing, she also endorsed collaboration with private dental clinics to develop affordable and accessible dental care packages for all citizens.

She added that the government needs to conduct public awareness campaigns to educate Nigerians about the benefits of receiving dental care locally and the risks associated with medical tourism.

In leveraging advanced dental technologies and techniques for superior outcomes, Smile360 offers new technologies, including digital dental imaging, CAD/CAM technology for creating crowns, veneers, and other dental restorations, and integrated electronic medical records and online appointment booking systems.

Today, Smile360 provides Family Dentistry, Orthodontics and Invisalign, Prosthodontics, Maxillofacial surgery, dental implants, endodontics, periodontology, Laser dentistry, Hollywood Smile, and Smile Design.