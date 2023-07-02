MDCAN, Ministry responsible for OAUTH leadership crisis – Hospital unions

…Says imposing CMD may cause crisis

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Workers unions at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, (OAUTH), Ile-Ife, Osun state have blamed Medical and Council Association of Nigeria in the hospital, as well as the Federal Ministry of Health for the leadership crisis rocking the hospital.

The unions under the aegis of Joint Action Committee (JAC) OAUTHC, while speaking with newsmen in Ile-Ife on Sunday, said the leadership crisis was due to the selfishness of MDCAN and some officials of the Federal Ministry of Health with personal interest of who becomes the hospital Chief Medical Director (CMD).

The Chairman, Abdullateef Adeyemi, who spoke on behalf of other union leaders, noted that the letter of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Engr. Adebiyi Olufunso, dated June 27, has put to rest crisis created by some officials of the Ministry appointing acting CMD for the institution illegally.

The union further urged the federal government to continue with the process already embarked on by the hospital’s Management Board and appoint a substantive CMD from the list of names it recommended to the Presidency to avoid crisis in the institution.

According to him, there is no any tension whatsoever in the hospital. The crisis we have is that of appointment of CMD which was created by the greed nature of MDCAN in the hospital in conjunction with some officials of the Federal Ministry of Health. However, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry has laid all the crisis to rest by writing to instruct the appointed acting CMD, Dr. A.M Owojuyigbe to handover to

His words; “We als to let the whole world know that the Board of Management had concluded the process of nomination and recommendations of the substantive Chief Medical Director of the Institution as at May 17, 2023 and same recommendation was forwarded to the Presidency through the FMOH on May 18, 2023 via a letter with Ref. No. DA.44/Vol.X/471 Captioned Result and Recommendation in Respect of Appointment Interview For The Office of Substantive Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex, OAUTHC, Ile-Ife addressed to the then Hon. Minister of Health.

“JAC wants the whole world to know that the Board of Management was still on ground as at the time the nomination and recommendations of substantive Chief Medical Director was made to the President and whatever might have done as regards the process of appointment (screening and recommendations) of CMD’s applicants to the Presidency through the Federal Ministry of Health is valid and sacrosanct.

“This whole problem started by the FMOH when it issued a letter on May 30, 2023 with Ref. No SMH.557/T3/104 with caption appointment of Chief Medical Director (CMD) and Director of Administration (DA) signed by one Hassan Sallau, Director of Human Resource, whereby it stated the Ministry had nullified what the constituted Board of Management had done as regards the appointment of the Director of Administration and recommendation of the Chief Medical Director of the institution. The letter further stated that it appointed sole administrators from the FMOH in persons of one Dr. Kamil Ayinde Shoretire and Mr. Olumuyiwa Fatorise as Ag. CMD and Ag. DA respectively.

“As law abiding Unions and citizens, we quickly alerted the relevant authorities including the Presidency, NASS, Law Enforcement Agencies etc to call FMOH to order not to cause problems in our institution by nullifying what the Board of Management that has the constitutional power to do.

“On the receipt of our letter, the FMOH quickly called for a meeting of Unions including MDCAN where it was resolved that OAUTHC does not require an impostor as administrators but all Unions should work together and reach a consensus candidate for the post of Ag.CMD but MDCAN on its own wisdom nominated without the inputs of other Unions, one Prof. Adegbehingbe O. O. who had never been friendly to other health workers/Unions in the Hospital except his physician colleagues.

“This, the FMOH and other relevant stakeholders thought wisely and reverted Prof. Adegbehingbe’s appointment as Ag. CMD by reinstating Dr. Owojuyigbe to do proper handing over of leadership for his Deputy CMAC Dr Adekunle Adeyemo within the next 7 days as Ag. CMD pending the time a substantive CMD would be appointed.

We do not know the grouse of MDCAN in fomenting troubles in the hospital as if it is the only professional association that has monopoly of wisdom, in as much any issue does not go it ways, MDCAN will be calling bluff of everyone and other Unions.

“We need to restate here that our hospital is not under any tension as being insinuated by some selfish and disgruntled individuals within the hospital. Reinstatement of Dr. A. M Owojuyigbe had brought hope and smiles into the faces of majority of the staff members of the hospital”.

Other unions represented at the gathering are Senior Staff Association of University Teaching Hospital Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Medical & Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) and National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM)