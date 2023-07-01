MBAH IN 30 DAYS: Hope rises for total change in Enugu

Gov Mbah

…Water supply, sanitation, infrastructure, security getting a lift

By Dennis Agbo

In the past thirty days of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration in Enugu state, the state team leader has been restless in working towards achieving his campaign promises. Among Mbah’s pledge, before assumption of office, was to restore pipe borne water supply to the capital within 180 days, a pledge which most residents of the state have keenly peddled to lay ambush on whether he will succeed or fail.

However, in the past 30 days, some residents in the state have testified that their previously dried taps have been wetted, while others disagreed on the bit of improvement of water supply in the metropolis where potable water supply is more scarce than gold. In investigation, water actually ran on some taps, particularly in the old water connection areas such as in GRA, New Haven, New layout, Uwani and part of Abakpa, but that was just in a trickle and not on steady supply.

A worker in the Enugu state Water Corporation, who pleaded anonymity, said that “in actual case, there was never a time there was a complete halt in the water supply in Enugu metropolis, but what happens is that we don’t have enough harvest of water from our points of water source in Ajali, Oji and Iva. The problem is that we have obsolete pumps and valves, so what we do is that we ration whatever quantity of water that we harvest. So when we want to pump to New Haven, for instance, we will block the access to Uwani areas and vice versa.”

Notwithstanding, Governor Peter Mbah has in the past 30 days made history as a Governor of Enugu state who trekked deep into the bush paths of the state, inspecting water installations such as pump stations and pipelines. Prodding in person into the difficult terrains of the valleys in Udi hill to understand clearly the problems associated with water supply. Water pipelines are also being laid in different places, particularly in areas where the pipes have gone very bad.

The water corporation source also disclosed that Mbah had even ordered for the pumps needed for water to flow in Enugu, even before he was sworn-in as Governor of the state. He therefore concluded that Mbah has his eyes on the water supply as priority in the state and expressed confidence that the Governor’s 180 days target for water restoration in Enugu will be met.

Other areas of critical services that the Governor in the past 30 days has laid foundation for accelerated services are in the areas of security, refuse disposal and infrastructure provision such as on roads construction where a task force has been set up to make holistic appraisal on the decay.

On refuse disposal, all the accumulated refuse that the past administration left behind are being evacuated, not just to Ugwuonyeama dump sites, but also for waste to wealth and energy generation. New landfill sites have been acquired at Akwukwe area so as to abolish the eyesore at the Ugwuonyeama entrance into the state capital. The planned waste transformation is expected to be novel and far better than the Sullivan Chime use of compactors in waste disposal.

The sit-at-home syndrome which has crippled the economy of Enugu state is another area where Governor Mbah has made a courageous effort to remove the bottlenecks that had inhibited the residents from conducting businesses on Mondays. Few days after he assumed office, he summoned a stakeholders’ conference where the people of the state took turns to dismantle their inhibitions and agreed to speed up the economy of the state.

After the conference, the President General of Ugbene-Ajima in Uzo-Uzo local government area of the state, Chief Ikenna Utazi said that his views about Peter Mbah had changed.

“Honestly, after listening to him, I became more convinced that Enugu state will be better than where the past administration abandoned it. Mbah took time to analyze what we are losing in the state because of Monday sit-at-home. He said he was not against Biafra or its agitation but that the people the agitators are fighting for should not die but should be protected. I see a brighter future for Enugu after listening to him at the old government lodge,” Utazi said.

Governor Mbah at the parley had said that there was no time to waste in administration because the clock had started ticking on the mandate he was given and the deliverables he promised.

He said that “a time comes in the lives of a people when they must decide whether they genuinely want to move forward or remain stuck with the conditions of their underdevelopment. The creativity and sense of industry of Ndi Igbo are remarkable. Our DNA is wired with commercial and entrepreneurial prowess.

“If this is what we are known for, then it becomes inconsistent with reality that the spirit of entrepreneurship, commerce and creativity are killed every Monday in our land. Our restless spirit of industry abhors laxity and indolence.”

Mbah noted that the idea behind sitting at home on a Monday, the first working and business day of the week, was abominable and antithetical to greatness and the spirit of industry the Igbo profess to have inherited from our forebears.

“For us to transit from a public service economy to a private sector-driven one, we must free our markets from the shackles of restriction to commerce. If indeed we aspire and anticipate an influx of private sector practitioners and investors in Enugu State, we must know that this will not happen where the perception of us is that of unproductive people,” Mbah said.

The result is that some residents and business establishments in the state picked up courage to set aside the Monday sit-at-home and have gradually begun to pick up from the ruins of the sit-at-home.