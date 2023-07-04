Mayor of Urhoboland congratulates Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, excos

The Mayor of Urhoboland and notable ex-militant leader in the Niger Delta region, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has congratulated the Abe 1, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso on his emergence as the Chairman of Urhobo Traditional Council.

Mayor Akpodoro’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement released in Abuja, Monday and made available to newsmen, stated that the Uvwie monarch deserves his new office noting that it was in recognition of his impeccable track records over the years both in private and royal life.

His Excellency said the King has demonstrated overwhelming administrative and managerial competence in the leadership of his kingdom, adding that he has brought stability to bear in Uvwie Kingdom and environ since mounting the throne of his fathers.

“The destiny of the Urhobo Traditional institution”, according to the Mayor, “would find enduring peace in the managerial capacity of HRM Sideso, who he assured will bring to bear tranquility in Urhobo Traditional institution,” noting; “the new Chairman has both mental and psychological stability and the needed charisma to steer the ship of Urhobo nation to safety.”

He expressed the hope that HRM Sideso will build a stronger institution to bring the dividends associated with his position to Urhoboland, noting that, His Royal Highness should brace up the challenges ahead particularly in the area of standing firm to attract developments to Urhoboland particularly the youths of the land.

He solicited the intervention of HRM Sideso in the growth and development of Urhobo Youths noting that strong Traditional institution has the capacity to influence massive employment of the youth population, stem insecurity by removing idles youth from the streets for gainful employment and also give life to the education of indigent Urhobo children.

“Poverty,” according to his Excellency, “is a hydra-headed monster plaguing Urhobo population and this he called on the new Chairman of Urhobo Traditional institution to work hand-in-hands with governments at all levels to attract industries to Urhoboland so that the productive population particularly the youths will have alternatives to riding commercial tricycles “on hire purchase.”

To the Mayor, Urhobo speaking people worldwide have no doubts in their minds that the new Chairman will bring genuine change to the institution he represents by bringing values to bear on the stool.

“I congratulate HRM Sideso on his emergence as the Chairman Urhobo Traditional Council as I pray his reign brings peace, unity and tranquility to our land. We are witnesses to his achievements on the throne of Uvwie Kingdom particularly the peace his reign has brought to bear and we are sure same will be replicated in Urhoboland standing tall on his leadership of the traditional institution in Urhoboland,” His Excellency stated; adding that, standing on his mayoral stool he will collaborate with the HRM to succeed in the task of building a new, vibrant, stronger and more reliable Traditional institution saying, “my doors are opened to serve His Royal Majesty whenever the needs arise. My family, friends, associates and I congratulate the chairman and we pray for longevity for him on the throne of his forefathers.”