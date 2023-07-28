Mayor congratulates Okotete, Wike, hails President Tinubu

The Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency, Eshanakpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his choice of the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and a former Director with NEXIM Bank, Ms Stella Okotete.

The Mayor made this known in a July 27 2023-dated letter addressed to the two ministers designate noting that, the President has shown that he loves the Niger Delta region by appointing those who are loved by the people of the region.

According to the vociferous Mayor, the duo so appointed are agents of change and accelerated development who can hold their own anywhere in the world adding that the former Governor Wike was deservedly appointed and the people know him as a performer who would do all within his capacity to deliver “superlative service to the nation.”

He congratulated Wike and Okotete stating that their appointment should be seen as a call for further service to the fatherland as he expressed the hope that the Niger Delta region is proud of them due to their track records of “excellent representation of the people, competence and capacity to deliver quality to the nation.”

“We are witnesses to the footprints of service in the eight years administration of former governor Wike in Rivers State, we are also not unaware of the trajectory of success of our lady, Okotete who has been waxing very strong competently in her service to humanity for which we are proud of her.

“It’s our fervent prayers that the alchemy that makes hero of mortal men protect, guide, and guard them in all they do. We pray they excel in their antional assignments while we wish them successful tenures as Ministers of the Federal Republic, we pray that at the fullness of time may we have the cause to appreciate God in their lives. They should see their appointments as a call for more service to the nation.” His Excellency stated.

The President, the Mayor noted, has the interest of the nation at heart as depicted by the calibre of his appointees saying it’s a total departure from the past wrongful appointments. From the North to the South, the personalities who made up the ministerial lists are people of impeccable integrity who have been tested and trusted and also the jinx of the norm is seen broken, Akpodoro said; adding that appointments of youths into his cabinet makes President Tinubu unique and his choices across board are commendable.

The mayor called on Nigerian Youths to rally support for the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal government saying the President Tinubu demonstrated sufficient commitment for youth inclusion “in this era of Renewed Hope” adding that, the administration needs time to consolidate and strong footing to serve the nation better.

The fuel subsidies, His Excellency noted was one of the thorny issue plaguing the national economy but commended the President for mustering the political will to confront what he described as national shame.

He called on the leadeship of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC to shun acts that will portray the organisation as serving the interests of the opposition elements.