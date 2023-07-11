Mayaki lauds Akpabio over visit to Yari

Senate President, Akpabio

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state has applauded the Senate President, senator Godswill Akpabio, for his visit to his rival, and former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, who contested the seat with him.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, Mayaki commended the move and emphasized its significance. He stated that the visit could be viewed as a symbolic gesture aimed at fostering unity and reconciliation within the Senate and the broader political landscape.



“It sends a message that despite political competition, the leaders are willing to set aside their differences and work together for the greater good.” He acknowledged that by visiting his rival, the Senate President demonstrated a commitment to building consensus and finding common ground among senators, which is crucial for effective legislative functioning”.



Highlighting the potential impact of the visit, Mayaki pointed out that it could contribute to political stability by reducing tensions and fostering camaraderie among political rivals. He believed that the visit sets a positive example for other lawmakers, encouraging a spirit of cooperation that can facilitate smoother legislative processes and decision-making.



He noted that the visit has the potential to establish trust and foster collaboration between the Senate President and his rivals, both within and outside the party. Personal interaction could help them better understand each other’s perspectives and lay the foundation for future cooperation and working relationships.



“The visit may positively influence public perception of both leaders. It can be seen as a magnanimous gesture and a commitment to transcending personal differences for the sake of national interest. This, in turn, enhances their reputation as leaders who prioritize unity and collaboration. Additionally, he suggested that the visit could be a strategic move to consolidate power within the Senate, as it demonstrates the Senate President’s efforts to build alliances and secure broader support, strengthening his leadership position”.



“The visit sets the stage for a more cooperative and harmonious working relationship among lawmakers, ultimately benefiting the legislative processes and the nation as a whole”.