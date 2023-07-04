Mayaki congratulates Prof Ihonvbere over emergence as Reps Majority Leader

Professor Julius Ihonvbere

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr. John Mayaki, congratulated Professor Julius Ihonvbere on his recent emergence as the Majority Leader of the 10th House of Representatives.

Mayaki, known for his commitment to public service, commended Ihonvbere’s impeccable track record and highlighted the significance of his new role.



, “Professor Julius Ihonvbere, a renowned scholar and advocate for the oppressed, has consistently exhibited integrity and dedication throughout his career”.



Mayaki recognized Ihonvbere’s unwavering commitment to upholding his principles despite the challenges and temptations associated with positions of influence. He said, “This recognition further solidified the trust placed in Ihonvbere to carry out his legislative responsibilities effectively.



“Ihonvbere’s vast experience and impressive credentials make him well-suited for the role of Majority Leader. With his intelligence, poise, and eloquence, he is expected to guide and shape the national discourse, representing the interests of his party, his constituents, and the nation at large. His appointment reflects his proven capacity to lead and his commitment to positive outcomes”.



He highlighted Ihonvbere’s long-standing contributions to public service, including his roles as Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Project Monitoring, Secretary to the Edo State Government, and Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education. These accomplishments have solidified Ihonvbere’s reputation as a distinguished leader with a focus on championing the rights of the marginalized.



Expressing confidence in Ihonvbere’s ability to steer the proceedings, debates, and issue resolutions, Mayaki emphasized the potential for a vibrant and highly productive 10th National Assembly. He stressed the importance of collaboration between the Assembly and President Bola Tinubu to chart a path of progress for a renewed Nigeria.



In a display of unwavering commitment, Mayaki offered his services to Ihonvbere without charge, recognizing the significance of supporting initiatives that benefit the underprivileged and marginalized, especially the people of Edo North, Mayaki expressed his honor in aligning himself with the new Majority Leader.