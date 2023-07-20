Max Air: We’re not responsible for adulterated aviation fuel — Octavus

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s indigenous petroleum supplier, Octavus, has refuted the allegation that it was involved in the supply of adulterated aviation fuel, also known as Jet A1, to Max Air.

This is coming against the backdrop of the suspension of Max Air’s Boeing B737 aircraft types by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, last Thursday, following the discovery of water in the Jet A1.

Vanguard gathered that the development also forced the authority to alert airlines on the risk and hazard involved, requesting they double check for adulterated fuel.

However, in a statement made available to Vanguard the company’s General Manager, Mr. Peter Dia, denied these claims, stating that they are unfounded and ill-intentioned.

He maintained that the company is commitment to product integrity and reputation, as well as adherence to international standards and industry best practices in fuel supply and distribution.

In his words: “We exclusively source for products from trusted partners such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and British Petroleum (BP).

“There was no evidence that linked the fuel supplied to the reported occurrences. Octavus is dedication to ensuring the safe and timely delivery of high-quality aviation fuels.

“We successfully fueled approximately 90 percent of Max Air’s Hajj flights in the past without any issues. We have extensive experience in handling a high volume of flights daily, with no reported complaints about the quality of its products.

“We were nominated by the Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON) to handle the NNPC intervention cargoes during a fuel crisis five times last year, which demonstrated the trust placed in their brand”.