Maternal Health: Pregnant women get 100 mosquito nets in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

As part of efforts to prevent the scourge of malaria in communities, the Rotary Club of Enugu metropolis, in Enugu State on Wednesday, distributed 100 free mosquito nets to pregnant and nursing mothers and envelopes to support their transportation.

The program which was held at Health Center in Umuenwene Iji Nike Community, Enugu East Local Government Area, Enugu was witnessed by women and children in the community alongside various health workers.

The programme of the Rotary, Maternal and Child Project with a theme: “Importance of Rhesus and Compatibility” was organised by Rotary club of Enugu metropolis, City layout, Trans Ekulu, GRA, Government, City Center, Ekulu and Enugu respectively.

President of Rotary club of Enugu metropolis Rtn, Onyeka Orji, in his remarks said the project was part of the humanitarian services rendered by Rotary globally to communities.

According to him, the club sensitises both pregnant and nursing mothers to ensure they follow normal health directions during and after pregnancy and educates them on family planning and to be conscious of their health.

He said that the impact of the programme was to reduce the rate of malaria, polio as well as maternal and child complications and to empower them financially.

“Our mission is to cater for women every year. Maternal and Child project is one of the areas of seven focus of of Rotary International. For this month’s Rotary International set aside to discuss, work, interface, care and carry out project pertaining maternal and child health care.

“Today about eight Rotary clubs in Enugu state came together to educate the nursing mothers and pregnant women about the important Rhesus and compatibility test and to empower them with envelope and mosquito nets. Most of the things killing mothers and children in this side of the world is malaria caused by mosquitoes.

“We are targeting to empower 100 women, give them mosquito nets, envelop for coming and educate them on their well-being as nursing mothers and pregnant women who are the most aspect of this program,”he said.

Rtn. Orji who spoke on behalf of other Rotary President, advised the beneficiaries to put what they learnt to use as well as use the mosquito nets provided them to reduce the high rate of Malaria cases.

One of the beneficiaries of the programme, Mrs. Ruth Ohagu thanked the club for their kind gesture, and promised to put what she learnt on use.

“I am happy for what the Rotary club did for me and my children today. All the gifts and teachings were awesome. I really appreciate what they have to us. I say thank you to them,” she said.