Matawalle’s aide sends SOS to Tinubu on Zamfara insecurity

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Spokesperson to Bello Matawalle, the immediate-past Governor of Zamfara State, Comrade Anas Abdullahi Kaura, has sent a ‘Save Our Souls’ message to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to help stem the tide of insecurity in the Northwestern state.

Kaura lamented that the state has fallen into a bad situation since the swearing in of the new governor, Dr Dauda Lawal, urging the federal government to intervene speedily.

Speaking with journalists Thursday in Abuja, Kaura said the only option left to halt insecurity in the State is for the federal government to intervene because, according to him, the state government has shown that it cannot do it.

According to him, in less than five days, 70 people were kidnapped in Bukuyum, 40 in Jangebe, 10 in Damri Bakura Local Government and 27 people were killed in Gwaram with nine of them slaughtered like animals.

“There are other violent terrorist attacks that are disturbing even the security forces.

“On the other hand, despite the state of insecurity in the state, Dr Dauda Lawal traveled out of the country just to watch polo, few days ago,” Kaura said adding that it was a lie that the former governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle did not leave a dime in the state treasury.

“Even though the governor has come out to say that money was not left for him in his interview with BBC Hausa, the question here is: where did he get the money to buy cars worth billions of Naira? This money alone is enough to end the security problems in Zamfara state,” Kaura said.

Speaking further, Kaura said the people of Zamfara State are facing an unprecedented level of insecurity adding that even the present governor, during his election campaign spoke of his intention to fight against insecurity, but that the menace is still persisting.

“One of the governor’s assistants in the media said, “Governor Dauda has the right to buy any car that will protect him considering the security situation in the state. He is trying to protect himself, but he has not made any effort to end the insecurity problems in the state. Where is the promise he made to protect the lives and property of the people who voted for him?”, Kaura queried.