Marriage crash: Dabota Lawson opens up

By Juliet Ebirim

Ex-beauty queen and entrepreneur, Dabota Lawson has opened up on her failed marriage to billionaire, Prince Sunny Aku.

Recall that the Rivers State born beauty got married in a talk-of-the-town wedding to the businessman. However, the marriage didn’t last one year, as the couple separated in 2015.

In a recent interview with TVC ‘Your View’, Dabota revealed that her parents were very happy to have her back and didn’t quiz her unnecessarily over the breakup.

“My parents were so happy to have me back, my dad didn’t ask any questions and my mother didn’t. Nobody really wanted to stress me about it. I just went home and was fine.”

Dabota also revealed that her ex-husband reached out to her, admitted his flaws and apologized.

“He contacted me and apologised for a lot of things, but I have moved past that stage. I am not invested emotionally in that place. I was able to forgive and we have been fine since then”.

Few years ago, the entrepreneur narrated how she suffered and and was mocked by friends following the divorce.