Mangu Attacks: Army chief goes after assailants

COAS, Maj Gen Lagbaja

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A new operation, Hakorin Damisa IV has been launched in Mangu local government area of Plateau State by the Nigerian Army to tackle the emerging insecurity in the area.

The Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, who was in Mangu, yesterday, to launch the operation, said the aim was to tackle and end recurring killings in the area as he tasked the personnel of the new outfits to deal decisively with trouble makers. Hakorin Damisa is a Hausa language which means leopard’s teeth.

Addressing the personnel dedicated to the operation, the COAS said, “I am here to thank you for what you have been doing to bring peace and stability to Mangu and Plateau State. As your Chief of Army Staff, I have encapsulated my command philosophy which is to have a Nigerian Army that is well-trained, equipped and highly motivated towards achieving our constitutional responsibility in a joint environment.

“That means you must work with other services, you must work with local communities. You are the people’s Army, when they send a distress call, you must respond as quickly as possible and when you do that, you give them feedback on what you have done. That is the way you build confidence and trust. As your COAS, my philosophy will be driven by leadership, operational effectiveness and sound administration…

“You are not deployed here to play but to conduct an operation and you must do that and be guided by the rules of engagement. Whoever is carrying a military-grade weapon or any other weapon, you must recover those weapons from them. You must not take sides. The GOC has briefed me about the challenges faced in the field and the need for more combat enablers.

“What we have brought here is the tip of the iceberg, we will give you the best to work with we will take care of the communication, the motorcycles and all your administrative issues but please note that you must work effectively, we must see the results. This violence must be stamped out completely. I wish you the best.”

However, the Chief of Army Staff later moved to a Pilot Primary school in the Bungha community where thousands of the IDPs are taking refuge.

A meeting with the stakeholders was convened at the camp as stakeholders including the Mishkaham Mwaghavul, Da John Hirse, the National President Mwaghavul Development Association, MDA, Sir Joseph Gwankat, the MACBAN Chairman of Mangu, Bello Shanono, CAN Chairman of Mangu, Rev. Timothy Daluk as well as the representative of the JNI in Mangu Alh. Judy Ibrahim all made their points and called for peace.

The COAS urged them to show restraint in their actions in the interest of peace and noted that issues of underage persons herding cattle, night grazing, cattle rustling, destruction of crops, access to illicit arms and small weapons have been identified as parts of the problems hence all stakeholders must work collectively to achieve peace.