MANEG names Odiri Erewa-Meggison as chairman

L-R: Mrs. Soromidayo George, Outgoing Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) and Mrs Odiri Erewa- Meggison, AG Chairman, MANEG at the MANEG EXCO Meeting held at the MAN House on Wednesday, 17th May 2023.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG), a subgroup of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the largest recognised body responsible for non-oil export promotion in the country, has announced the appointment of Odiri Erewa-Meggison, External Affairs Director, British American Tobacco Nigeria and West Central Africa, as its Acting Chairman.

The appointment of Erewa-Meggison comes six months after she joined MANEG as the Vice-Chairman. With this new role, Erewa-Meggison will spearhead the association’s efforts to promote and enhance the export capabilities of Nigerian manufacturers on both domestic and international platforms.

Speaking at the MANEG EXCO physical meeting held on the 17th of May 2023, Segun Ajayi Kadir, the Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) congratulated the new chair while expressing confidence that the new leadership will drive export improvement activities towards achieving its mandate.

Kadiri stressed the need for MANEG to ensure that all the issues related to exports are professionally addressed to “encourage competitiveness so that goods that traded in the continental market are produced on the continent”.

“MAN has a multitude of tasks at hand, which is why there is a dedicated structure solely focused on addressing the concerns of each member. Rest assured, every member will receive the necessary support they require”.

On her part, Erewa-Meggison noted remarked that she is honored and excited to assume the role of Chairman of MANGEG. “I firmly believe that Nigeria has immense potential to become a major player in the global export market. My goal is to work collaboratively with industry stakeholders to create a favorable ecosystem that empowers Nigerian manufacturers to expand their reach and compete effectively on a global scale,” she said.

“It is imperative to properly position MANEG for such herculean tasks of managing additional members, bridging the gap, and being ready to make sure that there is free movement of goods which will enhance the export portfolio of the larger economy”, Erewa-Meggison explained.

MANEG consists of over 80 companies, well versed in the field of export. How can we multiply this? Erewa-Meggison asked. “How can 80 members become 800 members or more? The multiplier effect of having more members into MANEG and being able to export will help take the pressure off Nigeria’s Oil sector, and provide for additional revenue. It will also help us to address the issues of FX. That is what I think we need for MANEG. We will reposition it in such a way that when they think of export, they think of MANEG”, she added.

Odiri Erewa-Meggison was also recently announced as an associate of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria.

In attendance at the ceremony of MANEG’s new leadership transition were executive members of MANEG and some key members of the larger body of the MAN.