Man Utd’s Rashford names City’s Haaland best player in Premier League

By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United star striker Marcus Rashford has named Manchester City hotshot Erling Haaland as the best player in the Premier League.

Haaland was phenomenal in his debut season, breaking and setting records after record as he wounded up the season with 36 goals and eight assists in 35 league appearances.

The 23-year-old was instrumental to Pep Guardiola’s treble winning-season as he cemented his debut season among the greatest in recent history.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Red Devils striker said:

“The best player in the Premier League right now? It was definitely Haaland last season but over the last four-five years it has been Kevin De Bruyne.”