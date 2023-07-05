Man Utd sign Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55m

Manchester United have signed England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for a reported fee of £55 million on Wednesday.

Mount, who agreed a five-year contract, said he “can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies” at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old graduated from Chelsea’s youth academy and made 129 Premier League appearances, scoring 27 goals.

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career,” Mount said.

“Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.”