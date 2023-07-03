Man Utd ‘agree personal terms’ with Fioretina midfielder Amrabat

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a potential move to bring the Moroccan to Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder shone for Morocco during the World Cup as the Atlas Lions emerged as the first African nation to reach the semi-final stage.

Creditable to his outstanding performance, Amrabat was also named in the team of the tournament with his stocks soaring ever since.

United have reportedly been given a budget of £120million before sales for the summer window, and the imminent arrival of Mason Mount for £60million has seen that budget half.

According to Italian outlet La Nazione, United are strongly interested in Amrabat and claims the club has found an economic agreement with the Serie A ace.

It’s said that Fiorentina are demanding £26million for their star man who has just one year left on his contract and could offer a bargain option in the engine room for Erik ten Hag.