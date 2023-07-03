Home » Sports » Man Utd ‘agree personal terms’ with Fioretina midfielder Amrabat
Sports

July 3, 2023

Man Utd ‘agree personal terms’ with Fioretina midfielder Amrabat

Man Utd ‘agree personal terms’ with Fioretina midfielder Amrabat

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a potential move to bring the Moroccan to Old Trafford. 

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder shone for Morocco during the World Cup as the Atlas Lions emerged as the first African nation to reach the semi-final stage.

Creditable to his outstanding performance, Amrabat was also named in the team of the tournament with his stocks soaring ever since.  

United have reportedly been given a budget of £120million before sales for the summer window, and the imminent arrival of Mason Mount for £60million has seen that budget half.

According to Italian outlet La Nazione, United are strongly interested in Amrabat and claims the club has found an economic agreement with the Serie A ace.

It’s said that Fiorentina are demanding £26million for their star man who has just one year left on his contract and could offer a bargain option in the engine room for Erik ten Hag.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.