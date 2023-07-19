Man Utd 1-0 Lyon: Van de Beek strikes as Ten Hag seals another pre-season win

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United have secured their second successive pre-season win as Donny van de Beek scored a superb second-half volley on his first appearance since January to help United beat Lyon 1-0 in Edinburgh.

The Dutchman who has not played a competitive game since January because of a knee injury–volleyed in youngster Daniel Gore’s lovely right-wing cross past Remy Riou with a nicely timed strike in the 49th minute.

Van de Beek scored only two minutes after his half-time introduction in what eventually proved to be the match-winner for Erik ten Hag’s men in the pre-season friendly at Murrayfield.

Erik ten Hag made 10 changes at half-time including Jonny Evans who came on for his first appearance in a United shirt since 2014-15- a second Man United debut.

The 35-year-old Northern Ireland international is back at Old Trafford, albeit only on a short-term deal.

The 1-0 win vs Lyon make it two wins from two in pre-season for Erik ten Hag led United side after last week’s 2-0 win over Leeds in Oslo, Norway.