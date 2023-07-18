Man United agree £47m deal for Andre Onana

Onana

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United have agreed a transfer deal worth £47.2m (55m euros) for Cameroon and Inter Millan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The club will pay £4.38m up front, with an additional £3.4m in add-ons for the former Ajax player.

The 27-year-old will join the Red Devils on a five-year contract, with the option for a sixth-year.

Manchester United would hope Onana completes the transfer early to join them on their upcoming tour of the United States, although they have to agree on a visa for the goalkeeper.

Andre Onana won the Italian Cup last season with Inter Millan and was a three-time Eredivisie champion at his previous club Ajax where he previously worked with Erik ten Hag.

The previous working relationship between the manager and the goalkeeper was a key factor in the transfer as Erik ten Hag’s pursuit of a new goalkeeper precipitated David de Gea’s decision to exit the club after 12 years.

De Gea made 545 appearances and kept a club record 190 clean sheets as United first-choice goalkeeper for 12 years after joining the side under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Onana kept a record 13 clean sheets in Champions League and eight clean sheets in 24 Serie A games as Inter finished third in the league and lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the Champions League, last season.

Onana spent seven and a half years at Ajax before switching to Inter Milan in July 2022 on a free transfer.

He will be Manchester United’s second signing of the summer after midfielder Mason Mount joined from Chelsea for an initial deal worth £55m.

Onana retired from international football in December after a dispute with Cameroon boss Rigobert Song at the 2022 World Cup.

In 2020, the 27-year-old spent nine months on the sidelines after taking his wife’s prescription medicine as the banned diuretic furosemide was found in his urine.

Onana admitted to the ‘stupid mistake’ as he said he searched for aspirin to quell a headache. His explanation was accepted on appeal and the ban was cut from a year to nine months.