Man shot dead in Lagos nightclub while settling dispute

By Evelyn Usman, LAGOS

A birthday party at Bar 38, Shiro Street, in Fadeyi area of Lagos, was disrupted, weekend, as a customer, Kehinde Adesanwo, was shot dead while settling a dispute between another customer and members of staff of the bar.

Vanguard gathered that trouble started when the receptionist reported to management of the night club that a customer refused to pay N52,000 he owed.

An argument, it was gathered, ensued between the customer and some bouncers at the gate, who prevented the former from leaving the premises until the matter was solved.

But the argument, according to eyewitnesses, degenerated into a fight. Adesanwo was said to be separating the parties when the customer fired three shots, one of which hit him (Adesanwo) in the abdomen.

Thereafter, the customer was said to have dashed out of the club, abandoning his black Mercedes Benz with number plate, JKRD 70 HS.

However, unconfirmed reports said the fleeing customer was a signee to a popular Nigerian musician.

Policemen from the Onikan division, who were alerted, visited the scene.

Police sources said eight expended shells of 9.9mm ammunition were recovered, while the corpse was evacuated and deposited at Military Hospital, Yaba, from where it was released to its family for burial.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hudenyin confirmed the incident, saying investigation has begun, with a manhunt for the fleeing suspect.