Man in Police net for circulating lover’s nude pictures

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a businessman, Amarah Kennedy, who allegedly circulated his lover’s nude pictures on social media.

The command’s spokesperson, Mr Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Friday.

According to him, investigation is ongoing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect allegedly blackmailed the victim with her nude photos.

The victim, a widow, who met Kennedy on Facebook, had sexual intercourse with him in a hotel where her nude photos were taken without her knowledge.

The suspect reportedly demanded N140,000 from her as a condition for concealing the pictures but reneged on that promise after collecting the money.

Kennedy, after posting 50 nude pictures, kept demanding for more money while threatening to post more if she refused to comply. (NAN)