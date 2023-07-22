Man beheads 84-year-old in Ogun, die resisting arrest

A 32-year-old man, David Shodola, suspected to be mentally challenged, on Friday beheaded an 84-year-old man, Alfred Opadipe, in Iperu community, Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun.

Shodola also ended up dead as he was said to have violently resisted arrest and attacked police officers with a machete.

SP Omotola Odutola, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday.

Odutola said that following a call received from an unnamed informant, police officers led by the Isara Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bankole Eluyeru, stormed the scene.

The PPRO said that an attempt to arrest the suspect was allegedly fiercely resisted as he used “the matchete on the Divisional Police Officer and his men.”

The police spokesman said that the team succeeded in neutralising the suspect.

Odutola said from the intelligence gathered by the police, there was no report of the suspect being mentally challenged