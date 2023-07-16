Man arrested for allegedly killing Customs officer in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu

A Nigerian man, Abdulwasiu Salawudeen, has been arrested over the death of Aminu Abdullahi, a customs officer in Kebbi.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, the Command’s comptroller mister Ben Oramalugo, described the incident as sad, noting that the suspect has been taken into custody further investigations.

On how he died: Ben said Abdullahi was killed by a speed vehicle that rammed into him while in the line of duty along Tamac road in Yauri local government area of Kebbi state.

Aminu was rushed to Yauri General hospital for treatment and was later transferred to Wammako orthopedic hospital for proper medical attention.

“He died while responding to treatment”, Ben said.

In another development, NCS has equally, reintroduced parade at the Command’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi to boost unity and morale of the officers and men of the service.

Speaking during the parade, Ben said that the essence of the parade was to instill discipline, encourage officers in their duties of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and foster civil relationship between the customs and people of their host community and to as well facilitate lawful trade and security in Kebbi state.