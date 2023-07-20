Man, 54, allegedly beats lover to death in Calabar

file photo: domestic violence

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—There was pandemonium, Tuesday, at Abasi Obori, following an altercation between two lovers leading to the death of 34-year-old Ms. Esther Ndarake, who was allegedly beaten to death by his older lover, 54-year-old Nkereuwen Etuk during an argument.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occured at 32, Abasi Obori Street, Calabar South LGA, following a violent encounter that ended in a tragic loss of Ms Ndarake’s life.

Findings showed that on the evening of July 18, 2023, the duo had a misunderstanding and the suspect started hitting his girlfriend, Esther Ndarake.

Eyewitnesses, who pleaded anonymity, recounted a distressing scene that unfolded at the scene.

According to the eyewitness, “We can’t really tell what happened between them but we heard noises as the couple engaged in an arguement.

“Within moments, the dispute escalated into a horrifying display of violence, with Mr. Etuk, unleashing brutal blows on Ms. Ndarake in their room because it seems they lived together as lovers.

“Ms. Ndarake slumped, slipping into coma and was rushed to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, where she was confirmed dead and has since been deposited at their morgue.”

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the tragic incident said the Uwanse Divisional Police Officer, where the incident happened in his jurisdiction responded swiftly.

Ugbo said: “The police rushed the victim to the UCTH, unfortunately she didn’t make it, as she was certified dead by a doctor at the hospital.

“Following established protocols, the lifeless body of Ms. Ndarake has been deposited awaiting a comprehensive autopsy to shed light on the exact cause of her untimely demise.

“Meanwhile, the suspect, Nkereuwen Etuk, is now in our custody, and we will ensure that he faces the full weight of justice for his alleged actions.”