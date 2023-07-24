Man, 32, docked for alleged iron rod theft

court

A 32-year-old man, Segun Peter, on Monday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly stealing iron rod valued at N300,000.

The Police charged the defendant, whose address was not provided with stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July, 15, at about 9:00 a.m., in Egon Community, Iyesi, Ota, Ogun.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant had stolen and sold the community iron rods kept in his custody, valued at N300,000.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(10) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O.Adeyemi, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and must also show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government as part of the bail conditions.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for further hearing.(NAN)