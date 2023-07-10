Maldives prepares for presidential election to shape future

The flag of the Republic of Maldives. Drawn in the correct aspect ratio. File is built in the CMYK color space for optimal printing, and can easily be converted to RGB without any color shifts.

The voters look forward to choosing between President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and former President Abdulla Yameen in the upcoming presidential polls in Maldives.

The election is expected to offer an opportunity for the South Asian country to shape its future as disclosed by Europe Asia Foundation.

The report said the political landscape in the Maldives is abuzz with anticipation and preparations ahead of the presidential elections slated for September 9 this year.

In a press conference, the chairman of the Election Commission (EC), Fuad Thaufeeq announced that if required, a second round of voting would take place on September 30.

The nation stands at the peak of a significant democratic exercise, one that promises to shape the future course of the island nation.

As per EC’s projections, the upcoming election in Maldives will witness a larger voter turnout compared to the 2018 presidential election, with estimated eligibility of over 280,000 individuals, surpassing the previous figure by approximately 21,000.