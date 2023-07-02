Makinde declares Ibadan Dry Port project ‘ll come on stream quicker than expected

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

…gov inspects LAUTECH Campus in Iseyin, circular road, housing project

By Adeola Badru

Governor of Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that the Ibadan Dry Port Project may likely come on stream quicker than expected because the present leadership of the country under President Bola Tinubu, understands “the benefits of developing the economic value chain.”

He said that the dry port project will also benefit hugely because his administration will collaborate with the Federal Government more than ever before, stating that the recent change of government at the federal level would not affect the project negatively.

Governor Makinde stated this at the weekend, when he inspected several ongoing projects, including the Ibadan Inland Dry Port, the College of Agriculture and Renewable Energy, Iseyin, a campus of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso; the Engr. Lere Adigun Housing Estate, Basorun and the Ibadan Circular Road.

According to the governor, the state has made good progress with regards to the projects, though there is still a lot of work to be done.

He equally noted that his administration had been creating wonderful opportunities through infrastructure building and other key developments, which have begun to attract investors.

The governor, therefore, urged the youth to key into the opportunities by contributing and getting the rewards, rather than leaving the country for foreign lands in search of imaginary greener pastures.

Fielding questions from newsmen on the projects inspected shortly after inspecting the Ibadan Circular Road Interchange at Egbeda Local Government, the governor said regarding the inspected projects: “Well, I will say so far, so good, there is still a lot of work to be done but we are making a good progress. You have seen it as well.”

“We were on that campus [LAUTECH Campus, Iseyin] before the election and we have seen between then and now that a lot of progress has been made. And even here [Ibadan Circular Road], we have interest-investors coming around to say, look, what exactly are we projecting in terms of the opportunities in Oyo State.”

“To the people, we have many opportunities around here especially for our young folks. They should not japa because if they are hardworking, they can contribute and get their rewards.”

“So, I will say we are creating opportunities across the spectrum and people are paying attention to what we are doing.”

Governor Makinde, while responding to a question on how the change of government at the federal level might stall the Ibadan Inland Dry Port project, reassured residents of the state the project would come on stream quicker than expected.

He said: “I think the change of government is even positive for Oyo State because we have a new administration at the federal level that understands what it is to develop the economic value chain. So, I think we will even cooperate more with the federal government and that project will come on stream quicker than we were expecting.”