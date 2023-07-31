Makinde appoints new Amotekun chairman, reappoints board members

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has appointed a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Sikiru Kayode Akande (rtd), as the new chairman of the Board of the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun.

This was as the governor reappointed all other members of the security outfit’s board, with Mrs. I.E. Akibode, a Civil Servant, to serve as secretary of the board.

Makinde, according to a letter by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, charged the new chairman and the board members to see their appointments as a call to greater service.

The duo of the Special Adviser on Security to the governor, CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd) and Executive Assistant on Security to the governor, CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd), are statutory members of the Board.

The members of the Board are Col. Bisiriyu Olayinka Olayanju, member; Mrs. I.E. Akibode, secretary; CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd), member; Mrs. Hamzat Khadijat Ronke, member; CP Samson Ogunlowo (rtd), member; Commissioner of Police, member; HRM (Oba) Sunday Oladapo Oyediran, member; CDRE. R.A. Babalola (rtd), member; State Commandant, member; CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd), member and rep. Armed Forces of Nigeria as member.