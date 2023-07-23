Make me feel you want me – Lisa Omorodion

Sylvester Kwentua edited by Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and movie producer, Lisa Omorodion, has made an appeal to any man who wants her as his woman, to make sure he makes her feel he really wants her.

In a post she made on Insta Story recently, Lisa didn’t mince words in letting any male admirer know what he needs to do to get her.

“If you want me, make me feel that”, was the blunt and direct message from Lisa.

Lisa Omorodion, who is known for her lead role in the 2013 Nollywood movie, ‘First Cut’, was born in the United Kingdom but has featured in a lot of Nollywood movies.