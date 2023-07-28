Make education free, compulsory at primary, secondary levels, Okojie tells leaders

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof. Julius Okojie has advocated free and compulsory education at the primary and secondary levels in Nigeria.

To this end, the scholar, who bemoaned the state of education in the country, appealed to leaders at various levels of governance to put in place a system where pupils at both primary and secondary school can freely access education.

He spoke on Friday in Abuja, at the launch of his foundation, tagged:”Thomas Agnes Christianah Okojie, TACO Charity Foundation.”

Regretting that pupils in the country were still sitting under trees to learn in some schools around the country, he noted that pupils subjected to learning through such process were always coming out half-baked. This, he said, was not good for Nigeria’s growth and development.

Speaking further at the event where a lecture was delivered with the title:’ The Future of the Nations University System”, Okojie said Nigerian leaders owe every Nigerian child free primary and secondary education.

He said: “Local, State and Federal Government structures are not working. Federal Government is still doing basic education when it is the function of local government, secondary schools for states and the federal government still doing it.

”Having worked through public service, I know that a girl who has no education does not have a space in this country. So I have been promoting that crusade informally using my family house at Uromi, in Edo state.

”I have decided it will be the headquarters of the foundation. Education is the least you can give to kids and there is so much work to do in this country.

”I have always preached free primary and secondary education but we are not doing it. Universities could go on strike every day, there is no where in the world that you don’t have that.

”So that has propelled me.I want to devote full time to the education of the girl child, make borehole for institutions that don’t have, checking the health condition of people in the villages because my child is a doctor.”

Explaining the reason for the foundation,he said his father, Thomas Okojie, whom he referred to as a “crusader of education”, lost his life when trying to upgrade his educational status.

Hear him:”On Sept. 9, 1960, I had passed an entrance to the college not very far from Uromi, in Eruwa and my father decided to take me there to sleep over so I don’t get late for the exam.

“When my father was returning to Uromi, he didn’t make it. He had an accident and died with one of my cousins and I was so distressed. I saw my mother in widowhood and it really hurt me.

”So been the son of a widow and I have always have sympathy for widows. I was also interested in girl-child education because I have four sisters, so the problems were on me.”

The Guest Speaker, Prof. Desireé Guobadia, in her presentation called for reconsideration of Higher School Certificate (HSC) programmes, saying the maturity the HSC gave was missing in the integration of students into higher institutions.

Guobadia said that the certificate would provide much needed training platforms for student to get more maturity.

She also said that the numbers of higher institutions was insufficient to cater for the admission need of Nigerians.

She charged government to begin to address the task and flaws needed for proper planning of policies to strengthen the country’s education sector.

”Government is not lacking in ideas, the problem has always been the will to implement recommendation.

”I want to emphasise the place of proper planning for students enrolment and also following proper budgeting,” she said.

She identified the place of aligning education goals with national goal and policies, saying the 6-3-3-4 system of education should lead to acquisition of knowledge and skills to make room for those not proceeding to higher institutions.

She, however, called for more efforts in providing employment opportunities for post secondary school graduates in the country.

Also speaking, the Acting Executive Secretary of NUC, Chris Maiyaki extolled the role of Okojie in shaping the university system.

Maiyaki commended Okojie for his tutelage to him in particular and other members of staff of the commission for 10 years saying that gains from his wealth of knowledge for quality and excellence could not be overemphasised.

He, therefore, said that the commission would continue to engage stakeholders to take education sector to a greater height.