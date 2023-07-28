‘Make dem get out,’ Mixed reactions trail Oshoala’s shirtless celebration

By Ayobami Okerinde

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Asisat Oshoala’s shirtless celebration in Nigeria’s 3-2 win over co-hostsAustralia on Thursday.

The Barcelona Femeni forward came on as a substitute to replace one of the goalscorers, Uchenna Kanu, in the 64th minute.

The 29-year-old capitalized on a defensive slip to give Nigeria a two-goal advantage in the 72nd minute. Oshoala slotted the ball into an empty net after Australia’s defender Kennedy headed the ball past the goalkeeper, who was out of her line.

The forward removed her jersey and raced to the sideline to celebrate her goal with her teammates, receiving a yellow card in the process.

Her celebration sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some questioning her beliefs and calling it a ‘needless’ booking.

Others, however, saw nothing wrong with it, noting that the celebration is in alignment with the ‘iconic’ goal.

@Beeorlicious on Twitter said “This picture is so harddddddd!!!! Asisat Oshoala wanted that goal so bad! The celebration said it all. It was a beautiful goal”

@debolaadebanjo_ wrote “Bro, an icon is an icon. Asisat’s shirtless celebration will be picked up by every media from now till the end of this WC. When you are big, you are just that, BIG.”

@ckjawani “You got to love Asisat Oshoala!! You just have to! Did you see her celebration when she scored!! Agba baller my love”

@presidentayollc; Who are those reacting ? Make dem get out !

@numberonetweep “Removing your jersey and exposing your body just because you scored a goal doesn’t make sense at all as a woman. Asisat Oshoala really need to fix up”

@WebkidAfrika “Women in the football space especially players should be shown red card for removing their jersey as form of celebration Asisat Oshoala should be used as a scapegoat !!!!!”

@lawalrasaq27 “Please warn the players on removing their shirts during goal celebration. Yellow card on Oshoala is good at all”

@ezele_nick “Oshoala was the shirt pulling necessary? Needless yellow card”