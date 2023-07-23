Maiden Squash Open tournament to hold in Lagos

Squash enthusiasts are abuzz with anticipation as the RernCo Sports Academy (RSA) is set to host its maiden Squash Open tournament for Senior and Junior professionals.

In collaboration with Ikoyi Club 1938 and the Nigeria Squash Federation, RSA is preparing to stage this significant event at the renowned Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos. Set to run from 24 to 28 July 2023, the tournament will welcome an impressive array of 71 competitive squash players, each vying for supremacy.

Rerhe Idonije, Chief Executive Officer of RSA, provided further details on the tournament’s scale, which features a mix of 53 male and 18 female players. She announced an enticing cash prize of $1000 for the champion in each category.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Ikoyi Club 1938 and the Nigeria Squash Federation to make this event a reality,” Rerhe said.

She underscored the international recognition the tournament enjoys, thanks to its affiliation with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and the World Squash Federation (WSF). “Our tournament is notable on the PSA and WSF World Tour Calendar, emphasising its global reach,” she elaborated.

Rerhe highlighted the tournament’s main objective – to cultivate world-class squash talent and offer players the chance to boost their PSA rankings. “This tournament has been designed to provide our players with an opportunity to earn points and climb the PSA World Tour rankings,” she continued.

Describing the tournament as the dawn of a “new era in Nigerian squash,” Rerhe commended prestigious brands such as Zenith Bank, Nestle Nigeria, Amstel, MacTay, and Afrione for their generous sponsorship. Their support not only facilitates the growth of squash in Nigeria but also encourages the participation of talented players, contributing to the nationwide expansion of the sport.

“In addition to the RSA Squash Open 2023, we’re collaborating with the Squash Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 to bring the 19th edition of their popular annual Squashtival Summer Camp,” Rerhe added. This enriching camp offers a unique platform for children aged 5-18 to learn the game of squash and engage in a variety of engaging summer activities.

Affiliated with the Nigeria Squash Federation, RernCo Sports Academy (RSA) is a leading training institution providing comprehensive squash development programmes. RSA equip athletes at all skill levels with technical expertise, physical conditioning, nutritional guidance, and mental fortification. RSA’s holistic training approach extends beyond physical fitness to include psychological support aided by sports psychologists and mental health professionals. RSA offers specialised programmes to enhance strength, agility, and injury prevention. With expert coaching and a supportive environment, RSA is an ideal launchpad for athletes aiming to elevate their squash performance.