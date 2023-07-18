Maid bags university scholarship in Enugu Mentorship project

By Dennis Agbo

Tears of joy rolled down freely on the cheeks of participants at Iyom Ladies Meet and Greet Session of the Prof Joy Ada Onyesoh powered Girls mentorship Project in Enugu, on Saturday, when a housemaid, Miss Chinenye Oguji won four years tuition scholarship for a university education.

Oguji emerged best in an essay competition among her peers drawn from Trans-Ekulu Girls College and Girls Secondary School Abakpa, all in Enugu, after four weeks training in other mentorship courses such as in different skills acquisition.

Oguji broke down in tears when she was announced first runner up of the competition and was held by her colleagues to the podium. She also relapsed in tears while narrating how she almost missed coming for the competition due to domestic encumbrance.

“…but I had gone for a morning mass and after the mass I went to the chapel and prayed to God to let his will be done because I was determined to join my colleagues in this project…” she sobbed.

The mood made most people in the hall, including her benefactor, Onyesoh, to also fall into emotion as tears rolled down from their eyes in sympathy with the JSS3 student of Trans-Ekulu Girls Secondary school, who also is the religious prefect of the school.

Four other girls emerged winners in the competition, bagging tuition scholarships for the remaining terms of their secondary school education.

Making a mentorship speech before the students, Prof. Onysoh who is the Country Director of Women International League for Peace and Freedom, WILPF, and National Coordinator of Women Situation Room, said that the mentorship project was as a result of her passion for human capital development and for production of future generation leaders.

Onyesoh told the young ladies to always create identity for themselves since each human being has a distinct peculiarity which should not be silenced. She charged them to identify their distinct hobbies because what one loves most and wants to do is most likely what she would be in the future.

“You are evolving and each day you encounter experiences, it’s neither too early nor late to start, your journey is not determined by anybody, parents, sisters or friends. It’s an individual thing, life is not about competition but cooperation, whatever thing or place you pass through, ensure that you leave value there.

“Do not be distracted by peer pressure. When you are focused, you will not be distracted, learn how to support parents because times are challenging; make covenant with God. Dating is for marriages and since none of you is ready to marry now, it’s better to keep it off. Do not be in a hurry, take one step at a time, build social capitals; every challenge is an opportunity to prove oneself,” Onyesoh mentored.

Coordinator of the Iyom Ladies International, Ngozi Eboh said that the project was for empowerment of next generations of girls as well as to inspire them, noting that it was for those reasons that the group went to public schools to identify the non-privileged girls to given opportunity to grow and dream and achieve their dreams such as their mentor, Onyesoh, did.

“We are working on a second phase of the documentary, but they have already learnt some skills and in the next one year, we are going to empower them with a lot of other skills, expose them to other mentors in Enugu and beyond, take them to places where they can dream, we just want to change their horizon,” Eboh disclosed.