Magnifying effects of Gov Uzodimma’s unifying spirit across Southeast

The statement, “connecting the south east to the national political grid” has been the focal point of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s drive in uniting the Leaders and People of the region.

He has prosecuted this by projecting the ideals and objectives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party to the region and thankfully, the embrace has given rise to a number of developmental initiatives and projects in the region.

Sentimentally, as always referenced, the Ministerial List transmitted to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has displayed the unison with which His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, is driving the new face of South East and Nigeria at large.

Beyond the lyrics of critics and rhythms of rabble-rousers, it is honourable to acknowledge and commend the Governor for his efforts in the actualisation of this connection to the central Government.

Interestingly, the nominees are technocrats that have achieved verifiable track records in their various professions. This is one clear signal that the Governor’s intentions for the development of the region and Nigeria, is of great concern.

Ndi Igbo, our support to the Governor Hope Uzodimma-led South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) in the repositioning of our region for growth, should be embraced by all.