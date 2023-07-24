Magistrate jails Enugu councillor for embezzling N1.1m IDP fund

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State Magistrate court presided over by Magistrate Mrs N. Esso has remanded the embattled Councillor representing Umualor Ward in Isi-Uzo LGA of Enugu State, Hon. Maxwell Aluagbo for alleged embezzlement of One million, one hundred thousand naira, (N1,1m) meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in his constituency.

The Councilor was recently accused and suspended for alleged fraud and embezzling money meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in his constituency by his colleagues.

Aluagbo, male, 33, was arraigned by police before Magistrate Court 7, Enugu East LGA, Friday, on one count criminal charge bordering on fraud.

He was arrested last week by Enugu police command in a hotel where he was hiding with his fiance.

The charge sheet marked CME/478/C/2023 read: “That you, Aluagbo Maxwell ‘m’, on the 3rd day of March, 2023 at Ikem in Isi-Uzo Magistraterial District holden in Enugu did by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained the total sum of One Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira (N1,100,000.00) from Isi-Uzo Local Government Legislature with the pretence to use same for palliatives and relief support of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Umualor, a promise you knew to be false and committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (b) and (c) and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2006 as applicable in Enugu State”.

Hon. Aluagbo who pleaded not guity was subsequently remanded in the Enugu correctional custodial centre by Magistrate, Mrs. N. Esso and adjourned till August 22, 2003.