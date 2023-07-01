Madonna University hails Deputy VC on investiture as Oil, Gas research fellow

The Management, staff and students of Madonna University, Nigeria, have hailed the institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Associate Professor Martin Osita Anagboso on his investiture as a Fellow, Institute of Oil & Gas Research & Hydrocarbon Studies.

In a message congratulating the Deputy VC issued and signed by the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Uchenna Anyanwu, the university said the investiture did not come as a surprise given the sterling antecedents of the DVC.

The university said by his actions as a stakeholder in the institution, the Deputy VC has brought dedication, diligence, discipline and finesse to the person and office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration.

The statement reads: “The Management, Staff and Students of Madonna University, Nigeria, heartily felicitate with our ebullient Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Associate Professor Martin Osita Anagboso, on his investiture as a Fellow, Institute Of Oil & Gas Research & Hydrocarbon Studies. Given his sterling antecedents, the recognition and honour did not come to us as a surprise.

“Prof Anagboso, by his actions, has brought dedication, diligence, discipline and finesse to the person and office of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration. He is a young man in whom Madonna University is well pleased.

We share in his joy and wish him more laurels in his stint as an astute academic and university administrator.”

At the investiture were Madonna University Vice Chancellor, ,Prof. Uchenna Casmir Anyanwu, Mr Ikeokwu Egekwo, Deputy Director of Finance National universities Commission, Prof Isaac Nnatuanya Director of Research Development and Innovation and Hon. Chima Achu, former National President Madonna University Alumni Association.