LP/PDP Rift: Remanded Enugu councilor cries out for justice

By Dennis Agbo

The Councilor representing Umualor ward in Isi-Uzo legislative council, Hon. Maxwell Aluagbo has cried out to the Governor of Enugu state, the state civil society organizations, human right organizations and the general public on the spate of injustice with impunity allegedly being meted on him by the Chairman of Isi-Uzo LGA, Mr. Obiora Obeagu.

Aluagbo was on Thursday, last week, summarily arraigned and remanded in Enugu correctional Center over an alleged Advance Fee Fraud (aka 419) which the councilor said was a false allegation and a plot to give a dog a bad name just to hang it.

Our correspondent gathered that the said money purportedly transferred to the councilor by the LG chairman, Obeagu, was received during the election period this year, contrary to the allegation by the council chairman that the money was meant for disbursement to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, during the Fulani invasion of Eha-Amufu in 2022.

In a petition by Aluagbo’s counsel, Mr. Chijioke Darlington Ezeh, Aluagbo accused the council chairman and his cohorts of engineering his co councilors against him, inciting the general public with malicious and concocted falsehood against him and finally ambushing him with trumped up charges, just to put him in the gallows because he was alleged to have paid allegiance to his community member who emerged as the House of Assembly member through the Labour Party, LP, in the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

According to Ezeh, “The charge against Hon. Aluagbo under section 1 subsection 1, paragraph b & c’ of Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act, L.F.N 2006 has replica provision under the criminal code vol. 2 of Revised law of Enugu state 2004. So they brought this charge, essentially to remand him in prison, knowing full well that the magistrate will decline jurisdiction and as such not grant him bail.

“The councilor had a serious issue with the local government chairman of which the chairman is leveling allegations of embezzlement against the councilor, but it’s a fluke. It’s just a return of a pound of flesh to put the councilor behind bars. After ceasing the councilor’s financial entitlements, he paid every other councilor N1.2 million as wardrobe allowance without giving Aluagbo a dime.”

The councilor’s legal representative, Ezeh, disclosed that his co counsel, Mr. Emeka Abah has already filed a motion for Aluagbo’s bail at the state High court and petitioned the DPP, ministry of Justice Enugu state for a review of the case file.

Eze urged Governor Peter Mbah to intervene on the matter and do the needful by causing a timely intercession in order to curtail the impasse so as to save democracy in the state.