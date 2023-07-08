Loyibo celebrates Okowa at 64

High Chief Mike Loyibo, the traditional prime minister of Tuomo Kingdom has congratulated the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on his 64th birth anniversary.

Loyibo, who is Chairman Delta South Leaders and Stakeholders Forum extolled the former Governor for his unwavering commitment to the growth and development of Delta State.

He said that Okowa made a significant impact in the eight years of his administration, adding that history would be kind to the Owa-Alero-born politician.

According to him, “Our immediate past Governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has distinguished himself as an outstanding leader and patriot.

“For good eight years he held sway as Governor, he built lasting infrastructure, especially in difficult terrains of the riverine and oil producing communities in the state.

“Okowa exhibited strong courage and conviction threading the paths where others dreaded to pass.

“At 64, we are proud of his outstanding accomplishments in life and it is our prayer that God continues to bless him with robust health and amazing testimonies,” Loyibo stated.