Loving you shows off my vocal prowess, lyrical depth – Neverlack

By Rita Okoye

Artiste and music producer, Mc-Anthony Jeremiah popularly known as Neverlack has released his much anticipated single titled ‘Loving You’.

‘Loving You’ by the Isoko Delta State born multiple talented musician is an afro-pop song that shows off his vocal prowess and lyrical depth.

The newly released single is one of the very first set of songs he recorded and has the tendency of being certified afro banger considering its lyrics, composition, rhythm, instrumentation among other qualities.

Being the his debut single, the 21year who infuses old Core Afro Music and Pop sounds. seeks to begin a great musical career and journey.

Loving You is available on on all music streaming platforms.