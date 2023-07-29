Lola Ige becomes Sony Music’s Regional Marketing Manager

Global record label, Sony Music, which set up shop in West Africa in 2016 has announced Omolola Ige as its new Marketing Manager for West Africa.

An experienced and passionate strategy, communications and marketing professional, Omolola Ige is known for her innovative campaigns in the music, broadcast media, and consulting sectors.



She previously held a key position at an Indigenous Music Company, Chocolate City Music where she was the marketing lead overseeing marketing deliverables and managing the core departments in the label.

“Joining Sony Music West Africa is a dream come true for me. The company’s dedication to nurturing creativity and pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with my own passion for developing innovative marketing campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences.” she enthused.



“I firmly believe that music has the power to transcend boundaries, and I am committed to harnessing that power to connect artists with their fans on a profound level. Through strategic marketing initiatives, cutting-edge digital campaigns, and a focus on creative storytelling, we aim to create lasting and impactful experiences for music enthusiasts across the region.” she added.

Throughout her career, Lola has worked with a diverse range of artists, including M.I Abaga, Blaqbonez, Young Jonn, Lojay , Joeboy, Tolani, Mz Vee, CandyBleakz, Noon Dave, Tar1q, Major AJ, and others. She has successfully developed and executed project marketing plans, managed marketing schedules and assets, and optimised the online presence of both the company and the artists.