Livestock farmer raises alarm over fear of suspected anthrax outbreak in Makurdi

…we’re investigating case – Public Health Director

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

There is fear of a suspected case of anthrax in Makurdi, the Benue State capital following the alarm raised by a livestock farmer, name withheld, who lost a pig to a strange ailment on his farm

The farmer who resides in the Judges Quarters area of the town had Saturday reported on social media that he had a situation in his house.

The farmer in the message said “I woke up and one of my pigs died with black liquid flowing from its nose. According to the warnings by the Federal Government that’s a symptom of anthrax. I got a veterinary doctor who came and did some checks and confirmed symptoms from the rest.”

Speaking to newsmen on the development, the livestock farmer explained that, “the pig had been showing symptoms of sickness since April but someone had been treating it. Last week, it started rejecting food. By yesterday, we noticed that the pig was weak, so we gave it food. I have other pigs and goats. So yesterday night, we fed them and went to bed.

“This morning, when we woke up and went there, it wasn’t dead but it was almost gone. It was bleeding from the nose. I called a vertinary doctor who told me it was anthrax.

“He advised me to get a face mask and bury the pig. I told myself that from what I have been reading about anthrax, I won’t go close to it. That was when I made the post.”

Contacted, the Director of Public Health in the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Angela Igbagbul said the Ministries of Health, Agriculture and that of Environment already had a committee in place to tackle any outbreak in the state.

She said, on receiving the information the committee swung into action, located the residence and supervised the burial of the animal.

According to her, “the history is that, the animal had been sick since April before it got to this point and again, the feeding of the animal wasn’t anything to write home about. We have also interacted with the residents; you know from clinical perspective that anthrax could be acute and sub-acute looking at the incubation period between two to three days before the death of the animal.

“Yes, they were able to see little traces of bleeding from its nostrils, that could be from the struggles but we cannot preempt anything until the laboratory diagnosis. The samples were taken and we are awaiting the results before we can categorically say we have anthrax at hand in the state.

“We have taken measures in case it’s anthrax. We have put the occupants under watch and the farm under watch too. They are under surveillance. On the human aspect, there are no symptoms from the handlers; but we are not taking any thing for granted until those results come back.”