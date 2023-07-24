Liverpool vs Greuther Furth: Salah’s late strike rescues 4-4 draw for Reds

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Mohammed Salah scored in the 89th minute as Liverpool avoided an embarrassing pre-season defeat against Bundesliga second-division side Greuther Furth in Germany.

Dawin Nunez broke clear down the left wing and whipped in a superb cross for the Egyptian forward to score the winner.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were stellar in attack but a lack of defensive composure and sloppy defending saw them surrender their initial two-goal lead.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring in stellar fashion midway through the first half but Furth leveled through Julian Green’s equalizer two minutes after the restart.

Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes at the break and Liverpool should have been clear after Darwin Nunez’s quick-fire double in the second half as the Reds led 3-1.

However, a string of defensive errors led to Furth leading the way with Lukas Petkov scoring in the 67th minute and Armindo Sieb bagging a brace to give his side a 4-3 lead before the 80th-minute mark.

The Reds were heading for a defeat when Nunez found Salah who scored the late equalizer that saved Liverpool’s blushes.

Darwin Nunez should have had a hat-trick but had his header brilliantly saved in the final minute which nearly snatched a win for Liverpool.

The Reds were playing their second warm-up match and arrived in Bavaria to prepare for the next season before flying to Singapore for the second part of their pre-season tour for tougher meetings against Leicester City and Bayern Munich.